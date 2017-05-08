DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Firing at STF Post in Doda, Two Police Personnel Injured
Representative image.
Bhaderwah (Doda): Two Special Police Officers were seriously injured in a firing incident at a Special Task Force (STF) post in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday, a senior police officer said.
"10-12 gun shots were heard from the STF Post, Tanta at 2 am, injuring both the on duty SPOs. One SPO received bullet injuries in his neck and the other in his abdomen," the police officer.
"We are investigating the matter, as it could be a result of rivalry or external attack as well. As of now, we have also started a search operation in the adjoining forest area as a precautionary measure," the officer said.
The injured SPOs are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Doda, from where they will be soon airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.
The injured SPOs have been identified as Kikar Singh and Mohd Younis.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Apologises to Fans for RCB's Poor Show
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic After Kolkata Thrash Bangalore