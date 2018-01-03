First of its Kind Initiative: Man Spots a Beggar, Gets Rewarded Rs 500 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative, the Telangana Prisons Department has started rewarding Rs 500 to citizens for spotting beggars on roads. The first one to win this award money is Saikrishna from Kacheguda area of Hyderabad.In a bid to make Hyderabad "beggar-free", the Telangana Prisons department had announced a reward of Rs 500 to anyone who spots a beggar in Hyderabad."Anybody who spots a beggar on the streets and gives information about him to the authorities, would get a reward of Rs 500," said VK Singh, DG, Telangana Prison Department.Saikrishna had given information about beggars near Venkatramana theatre in Kacheguda area. The officials relocated six beggars from that location to special rehabilitation homes.According to Prisons department, so far 741 male beggars and 341 female beggars have been rescued."Apart from rehabilitation, the department is also giving skills training and employment to the rescued beggars according to their qualifications," VK Singh added.Earlier two well qualified beggars were given jobs by the Prisons Department after they were rescued. One, who was Commerce graduate, was hired as computer operator. The other, who was a therapist, was employed in Ayurvedic hospital run by the department.