Five Coaches of Kurla-Ambarnath Local Train Derail Near Thane

Mumbai: Five coaches of Ambarnath bound Kurla local derailed at Kalyan in Thane district early on Thursday.

According to railway sources, the accident has disrupted traffic on Central line of the suburban railways.

As of now there are no reports of injury.

Mumbai: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed; No injuries reported; Services on Kalyan-Karjat suspended; Restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/eyrh8R574b — ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016

The derailment took place around 5.53 AM and all train services on Kalyan-Karjat were suspended.

On Wednesday around 20 trains including Ranchi Rajdhani, Kanpur Shatabdi and Gomti Express were cancelled as railway traffic on the Delhi-Kanpur section was disrupted due to the derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Rura station.

The rising number of train mishaps in recent months has raised several questions about the safety and security of the Indian Railways.

In 2012, a high-powered committee on railway safety had made recommendations to reduce number of train accidents.

The committee was constituted by former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi and chaired by former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar. Then it decided that they will implement the safety measures within five years but even after four years not much seems to have been done in this regards.