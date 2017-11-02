Five CRPF Personnel Injured As Militants Attack Security Vehicle in Kashmir's Anantnag

In a fresh militant attack on security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, five security personnel were injured on Thursday.According to police, militants opened fire on a vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am.He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle.The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.(With PTI inputs)