GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Five CRPF Personnel Injured As Militants Attack Security Vehicle in Kashmir's Anantnag

According to police, militants opened fire on a vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five CRPF Personnel Injured As Militants Attack Security Vehicle in Kashmir's Anantnag
Five security personnel were injured on Thursday in a militant attack in Anantnag. (Representative image: PTI)
Srinagar: In a fresh militant attack on security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, five security personnel were injured on Thursday.

According to police, militants opened fire on a vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am.

He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

(With PTI inputs)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES