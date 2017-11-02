Five CRPF Personnel Injured As Militants Attack Security Vehicle in Kashmir's Anantnag
Srinagar: In a fresh militant attack on security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, five security personnel were injured on Thursday.
He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle.
The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.
