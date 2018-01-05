GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Five Delhi Public School Students, Driver Killed as Bus Collides With Truck in Indore

According to officials, the accident occurred after the steering of the bus jammed and the driver failed to control the vehicle and rammed it into the truck on bypass road close to Bicholi Hapsi Bridge in the city.

Vivek Trivedi | CNN-News18

Updated:January 5, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
The entire front end of the bus smashed due to the collision. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Indore: Five students of Delhi Public School, Indore, died and four kids were injured after their school bus collided with a truck on Friday afternoon. The bus driver was also killed in the accident.

The five kids and the driver died on the spot. Photos from the accident site show the entire front end of the bus smashed due to the collision.

DIG Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra, said that four kids were also injured in the mishap. A teacher also got trapped and was extricated with great difficulty. The injured have been rushed to Bombay hospital.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh said that he has ordered a probe into the accident and action would be taken on the basis of the report. Heavy police force was deployed in the hospital and the incident site.
