Five Jawans Killed in Jaish Attack on CRPF Camp in J&K's Pulwama; 2 Militants Gunned Down

Heavily armed militants on Sunday launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, killing five personnel of the force. CRPF officials said two militants were killed in the subsequent operation to neutralise the ultras. One more terrorist is still holed up in a building block in the camp."Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said,CRPF Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajesh Yadav told PTI that the militants fired indiscriminately injuring three CRPF personnel.Director General of Police SP Vaid said security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days.Terming the attack as "unfortunate", Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this."There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying. They probably could not get a place and time earlier. So, they struck last night,” Vaid told reporters.The CRPF camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.(With PTI inputs)