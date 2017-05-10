Five Lakh People Will Participate in Yoga on June 21: Baba Ramdev

Ahmedabad: As many as five lakh persons would set a world record by performing yoga in Ahmedabad on June 21, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Wednesday.

June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga. "On June 18, 19 and 20, around one lakh persons would perform yoga with me at GMDC ground here and at an adjoining ground. On June 21, around five lakh persons would perform yoga and set a new world record. This will be the biggest yoga conclave ever," said Ramdev at a press conference here.

The four-day event would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 18, while BJP president Amit Shah would remain present on June 21, Ramdev said.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the Patanjali Yogpeeth for the event on June 21, the PM may not come as he will be in Lucknow where the main event of Yoga Day would be held, Ramdev said.

"Our aim is to encourage moral practises in the society. Yoga is a secular practise. It is an ideal way of life. Our volunteers would engage in door-to-door campaign ahead of the event to motivate Muslims as well as people from other faiths to take part in the event," said Ramdev.

Leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal should promote yoga to eradicate corruption, he said.

"I believe that yoga is the solution to root out this menace from the society, because a yogi can never indulge in corrupt practises. No one can buy a person who is into yoga," said Ramdev.

"To root out corruption, leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and heads of other parties should make yoga compulsory for their MLAs and MPs. This will ensure a corruption-free society," said Ramdev.

Asked about his "closeness" to the ruling BJP, Ramdev said he is not a "sarkari sadhu". "I am still 100 per cent non-political. I am not a sarkari sadhu. I support Modi-ji because he is doing a commendable job as PM," said Ramdev, adding that Modi is taking effective steps to unearth black money.