Five Opposition MLAs Protest for Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja's Resignation

Five MLAs of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) have been observing an indefinite strike for three days now, demanding the resignation of the state’s health minister KK Shailaja.Their protest comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court's critical remarks made in connection with the appointment of a member of the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. The MLAs on protest are Eldhose P Kunnappillil, Roji M John, VP Sajeendran, N Shamsudheen and TV Ibrahim.The row pertains to the appointment of TB Suresh, a member of the ruling CPM from Wayanad as a commission member. The opposition has alleged that he has several criminal cases pending against him.Refuting the allegations, Shailaja has maintained that she never used her office to get personal gains.The Opposition had come into the Assembly with banners and placards demanding the minister’s resignation. Protests were also organized outside the Assembly where Shailaja was shown black flags.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had defended his health minister in the Assembly on Monday when the issue was raised there.The CM had said in the Assembly that about 103 applications were initially received and after vetting by a committee of officers only about 40 were found to be eligible. The health minister decided to extend the date of submitting the application as there was not even a single application from some districts.The CM contended in the Assembly that the intention was to ensure that competent persons are appointed in the commission.The state government has also approached the high court seeking to expunge the adverse remarks against the minister by a single judge while quashing the appointment of TB Suresh Kumar as a member of the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.