Jail Break in Buxar: Five Prisoners Escape, Govt Orders Probe
Representative Image.
Buxar: Five convicts, including four serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Buxar Central Jail late on Friday night by scaling the prison wall.
District Magistrate Raman Kumar said on Saturday that the jailbreak took place between 12 midnight and 3 AM.
Iron road, pipe and 'dhoti' have been found at the spot from where the prisoners scaled the wall, he said.
Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said those who escaped included Prajit Singh hailing from Motihari, Girdhari Rai of Chapra, Sonu Pandey and Upendra Sah of Ara, all four serving life imprisonment and Sonu Singh of Brahampur, Buxar, convicted for 10 years.
The SP admitted that security has been breached and said thick fog must have helped them in escaping.
Bihar: 5 prisoners escaped from Central Jail in Buxar late last night pic.twitter.com/BhAZ6he9Pt
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
