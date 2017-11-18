Five Terrorists Gunned Down, IAF Garud Commando Killed During Encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora
Defence Ministry Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troopers of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district, following information about the presence of terrorists there.
Srinagar: Five terrorists were gunned down in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday in an encounter in which a Garud commando of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also killed, a defence spokesperson said.
Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
The search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated.
"Five terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Hajin," Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said in Srinagar.
An IAF Garud commando was killed and an Army soldier was also injured in the encounter, he said. The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF.
The operation was on and further details were awaited, Kalia said.
