Five Ways India Can Avenge Mutilation of Its Soldiers by Pakistan

New Delhi: The Indian Army has vowed “appropriate response” to the barbaric attack by the Pakistan Army, which killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Here are five options before India to respond to the grave provocation:

OPTION 1: Artillery attack on Pakistan post

This would violate the 2003 ceasefire, but is the safest method of immediate retribution. It will also be a straightforward message to the Pakistan Army.

OPTION 2: Covert cross-border raids

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes last September in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dismantle terror infrastructure after the Uri attack. But former army chief General Bikram Singh feels that such a strike may not be of much help this time. “We did surgical strikes and then we didn't push it through. We will have to bleed Pakistan… even economically,” he told CNN-News18.

OPTION 3: Raise the issue at International Court of Justice

The dastardly attack by Pakistan Army violates international convention. But India is unlikely to approach any international forum as this may give Pakistan an opportunity to raise the Kashmir issue on international stage.

OPTION 4: Raise the issue with Pakistan at a flag meeting

Past flag meetings, however, have made little headway as is evidenced by the repeated provocations by Pakistan.

OPTION 5: Snap bilateral ties, expel high commissioner

There have been demands to bring diplomacy to a complete halt, but this shuts down a limited window for dialogue.

At 8:30am on Monday, Border Action Teams (BATs) of Pakistan crossed into the Indian side while the Pakistan army launched heavy rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts. "It was a pre-planned operation of Pakistan army. They had pushed in BATs over 250 metres deep inside Indian territory and set up ambushes for a long period to carry out the attack," a senior army officer said.

The martyrs were Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the BSF and Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment of the Army. Constable Rajinder Singh of the BSF battalion suffered injuries in the attack.

A BSF officer said troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively.

In April this year, there have been seven ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 19, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector.

On April 17, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district. They had broken the ceasefire in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

In Digwar sector of Poonch, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Som, was killed in an improvise explosive device (IED) blast along the LoC in Poonch sector on April 1.

There were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March.

In 2016, there were 228 instances of ceasefire violation along the LoC, while there were 221 instances of ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB).