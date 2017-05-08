X

Five-year-old Child Hit by Stray Bullet in Lucknow, Battles for Life

Pranshu Mishra | News18.com

Updated: May 8, 2017, 7:24 PM IST
(Image only for representational purpose)

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, a class 5 student was hit by a stray bullet in her head in Lucknow's Civil Lines area on Monday. Aman, a student at Abdullah school, is now battling for her life.

Aman was reportedly waiting in her van after the school hours got over. According to eyewitnesses, some unidentified men - travelling in an Innova car - got involved in a fight with two men over a minor parking dispute. Soon, one of the men opened fire, catching Aman in the middle.

The unidentified men fled the spot after realising that the bullet had hit a child. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 7:04 PM IST
