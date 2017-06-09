Five Terrorists Killed in Kashmir's Uri Sector as Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed on Friday when the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Sources said that the operation was still underway. Areas along the Line of Control were put on high alert.

This was the fourth major infiltration bid in less than a fortnight.

On Wednesday, three heavily-armed terrorists. were killed in a gunbattle in the Kupwara district, north Kashmir, as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt.

A large haul of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

Developing story