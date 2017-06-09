Five Terrorists Killed in Kashmir's Uri Sector as Army Foils Infiltration Bid
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed on Friday when the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.
Sources said that the operation was still underway. Areas along the Line of Control were put on high alert.
This was the fourth major infiltration bid in less than a fortnight.
On Wednesday, three heavily-armed terrorists. were killed in a gunbattle in the Kupwara district, north Kashmir, as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt.
A large haul of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.
Developing story
First Published: June 9, 2017, 6:49 PM IST
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 5 Design With Dual-Camera Setup Revealed, to Launch on June 22
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Looks Interesting
- Champions Trophy: Proteas Get Surprise Visit From Former Captain Smith
- Behen Hogi Teri Review: Rajkummar Pulls Off This Otherwise Flawed Film Well