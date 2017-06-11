GET APP News18 APP
Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Technical Snag

PTI

Updated: June 11, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
File image (Reuters)

Chennai: A city-bound Malaysian carrier flight with 141 passengers made an emergency landing at the airport following a technical 'snag', airport officials said on Sunday.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur, also carrying five crew members, developed some issues related to cabin pressure and was given priority ahead of other flights to make the emergency landing late on Saturday.

A medical team was put on alert to attend to any health issues for passengers but there were no complaints from any, the officials said.

Consequently, the return flight to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday has been cancelled and all passengers accommodated at a star hotel, officials added.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
