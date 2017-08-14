Floods Kill 13 as Bihar Faces Brunt of Nepal Downpour

Incessant rains and heavy release of water from neighbouring Nepal has led to devastating floods in 10 districts of North Bihar. 13 people have died, while approximately 1.5 crore people have been adversely impacted by the floods. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought the IAF's help for relief and evacuation.An Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) release quoted Kumar as saying that due to rains in the catchment areas of Nepal and the Seemanchal districts, rivers like Mahananda and Kankai had swelled, causing the floods."I have talked to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Defence Minister over phone, apprised them of the flood situation in these districts and requested them to help the state deal with the situation. They have assured me of all possible help," the release quoted Kumar as saying.The chief minister also demanded an additional deployment of 10 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the state, besides deployment of the Indian Air Force's helicopters to carry out relief-and-rescue operations, it added.Talking to News18, principal secretary of the disaster management department, Pratya Amrit said, “The rains are making it difficult to reach out to the affected areas. We are sending rescue teams by air. 16 NDRF teams, 13 SDRF teams and 300 army men have been dispatched so far.”Two helicopters have been pressed into action, to drop food items to stranded populations in the affected districts.North and North East Bihar is the worst affected as heavy rains in Nepal caused sudden rise in water levels in all the rivers flowing from Himalayas. Koshi, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Baghmati, Mahananda, Ganga and tributaries of the rivers are flowing much above the danger mark.Rail and road connectivity also stood disrupted from Bihar to North East states as National Highway 31 is submerged. The Katihar – New Jalpaigudi railway line is also closed. In eastern Bihar, the raging water has swept away Railway tracks in Narkatiyaganj, forving authroties to stop traffic on the Betiah – Gorakhpur line.In Bettiah, one person is fighting for his life while rescue workers have not still been able to reach him.Prices of drinking water, bread, vegetable, kerosene oil, candle, beaten rice, jaggery, medicine and milk have sky rocketed as supply chains have been cut.Nitish Kumar, who is keeping a close tab on the situation in the flood-hit districts, held a high-level meeting on Monday to assess the scenario, besides reviewing the state government's preparedness and arrangements for the relief-and-rescue operations.After taking stock of the ground situation from Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Disaster Management Department's Pratyaya Amrit, he directed the officials to carry out the relief-and-rescue operations on a war footing.The chief minister also asked the officials to seek the Army's help, the release said.Kumar said the NDRF and SDRF teams, which were stationed in the state, had been dispatched to the affected areas to carry out the relief-and-rescue operations.The chief minister talked to the people's representatives of the flood-hit districts and took feedback from them. He also asked the ministers in-charge of the districts to camp in their respective areas.Kumar issued necessary directions to officials to shift the flood-affected people to safer places.Briefing reporters, Chief Secretary Singh said the flood waters had entered seven relief camps, which were set up in Kishanganj district, and steps were being taken to shift those who had taken shelter in these camps to safer places.