'F(o)amous' as Switzerland: B’luru Takes to Humour to Express Despair Over Lakes

Bengaluru: It all started with a picture of a valiant worker of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike trying to pour some water into the Varthur Lake to quell the foam.

“With a hose pipe,” Whitefield Rising, the citizen’s activist group sighed. That was the cue for a flood of jokes on social media. The tech savvy residents of India’s Silicon Valley took to social media to vent out their frustration, after two major lakes (Varthur and Bellandur) in south east Bengaluru’s tech hubs, were seen with froth, so much so that it was rising over ten feet up in the air.

From ‘summer snow at Varthur Lake’ to how the lakes had made the CM ‘foamous’ to suggestions of a glass tunnel to make it a tourist attraction, nobody could hide their humor or sarcasm at government’s lackadaisical attitude at dealing with the sad state of environmental degradation.

“Because.. GOK believes a small thing can make a big difference,” retorted an engineer, Sudip Mondal (twitter @iam_sudip).

In an obvious reference to the government’s previous idea of using a thermocol cover for the water of a dam near Madurai to contain evaporation, Noushad Ali (@nashlib), a radiologist in New South Wales said, ‘Beats thermocol hands down.”

Modakuruchi Krish (@krishnakumarmu) even compared the ‘hose pipe’ solution to Tamil Nadu’s idea of using buckets to clean the oil spill.

“Brilliance shines everywhere, across political class and divide,” WF Rising acknowledged.

One pointed to the large hoarding of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that stands near the lake. “Take a dip in the holy froth of Varthur and win your next election… there is magic happening at Varthur kode.”

A meme showing Kajol hugging SRK near the snow on a DDLJ poster was photo-shopped with Varthur lake’s snowy clouds in the backdrop – ‘Come… fall in love at the Varthur Lake,’ the caption on Reddit read.

“I don’t know why, some guy should start a drive-in Laundromat. We sit in a cart, which is pull through the foam and at the other side, a blast of air dries everything and off we go,” suggested an enterprising Twitter user.