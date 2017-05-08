Fodder Scam: All You Need to Know About the Multi-crore Case

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered a major setback on Monday as the Supreme Court ruled that the former Bihar CM would stand trial for conspiracy charges in the fodder scam case.

A special CBI court in Ranchi had in 2013 convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 44 others in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from Chaibasa treasury in 1994-95 in the fodder scam. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court later.

Here's all you need to know about the fodder scam:

January 27, 1996: Rs 950 crore fodder scam unearthed after Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare raids offices of Bihar animal husbandry department in Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand). The scam involved large-scale embezzlement of funds from government treasury given to non-existent companies for purchase and supply of cattle fodder in Bihar in 1990s

March 11, 1996: Patna High Court directs CBI to probe the scam. Supreme Court upholds the order.

March 27, 1996: CBI registers FIR in Chaibasa treasury case.

June 23, 1997: CBI files chargesheets against Lalu and 55 other co-accused. 63 cases were registered under IPC Sections 420 (forgery) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 13 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act

July 30, 1997: Lalu Prasad surrenders before CBI court, sent to judicial custody

December 12, 1997: After 135 days in judicial custody Lalu Prasad released on bail

April 4, 2000: Lalu Prasad chargesheeted. His wife Rabri Devi’s name included as co-accused for abetment of the offence

April 5, 2000: Charges framed before special CBI court. Lalu Prasad/Rabri Devi surrender to CBI court. Rabri gets bail, and Lalu Prasad sent to jail after judge rejects his bail plea

May 10, 2000: Patna High Court grants provisional bail to Lalu Prasad which is extended on 25 occasions

October 5, 2001: Supreme Court transfers fodder scam cases to Jharkhand after the creation of new state

February, 2002: Trial begins in Ranchi special CBI court

December 18, 2006: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi acquitted of charges in a disproportionate assets case filed against them by the CBI

May 31, 2007: 58 people, including Lalu Prasad’s nephews, were convicted, and were given terms of 5-6 years each. Among them were two former regional directors of the animal husbandry department Junul Bhengraj and Raja Ram and four suppliers---Rakesh Mehra,Sanjay Kumar,Nagendra Yadav and Virendra Yadav.

March 1, 2012: A CBI court frames charges against former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra, JD-U’s Jehanabad MP Jagdish Sharma and 31 others for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 46 lakh from Banka and Bhagalpur treasuries against “forged bills”

August 13, 2013: Supreme Court rejects Lalu Prasad’s plea seeking transfer of the trial court judge hearing the case

September 17, 2013: Special CBI court reserves judgement

September 30, 2013: Two former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagganath Mishra along with 45 others convicted by special CBI judge Pravas Kumar Singh

March 14, 2014: Special CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad that disqualifies him from Parliament; he is ineligible to contest elections for at least six years