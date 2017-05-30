Fodder Scam Case: CBI Court Orders Personal Appearance of Lalu

Patna: A special CBI court in Ranchi has ordered Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and others to be present during the next hearing of fodder scam case on June 9.

Former chief minister Jagannath Mishra and former chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty have also been summoned.

The CBI court was hearing case no RC-64A/96 which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from Deogarh Treasury between 1991 and 1993.

During the investigation, it emerged that forged vouchers were used to withdraw money on the behalf of animal husbandry department for purchasing fodder and other items for livestock.

Special CBI court resumed hearing after the Supreme Court accepted the CBI plea to continue criminal conspiracy charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases.

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had dropped the charges of criminal conspiracy against Lalu. The HC had ruled citing the law on double jeopardy that once a person has been convicted or acquitted, he cannot be tried for the same offence again. But the SC quashed this decision and allowed the CBI to pursue cases of criminal conspiracy against the accused in all four fodder scam cases separately.

The SC also ruled to conclude trials in all the cases within nine months.