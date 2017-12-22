A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce judgment in a fodder scam case on Saturday in which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused.The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 crore from the Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996 when Lalu was the Bihar chief minister.Lalu will leave with son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday evening for Jharkhand capital Ranchi where special CBI judge Shivpal Singh is expected to pronounce judgment at 10:30am on Saturday.Of 34 accused in the case, 11 died during the trial and one turned CBI approver.Jagannath Mishra, another former Bihar CM, is also an accused in the case.Lalu and Mishra were convicted by the CBI court in a different fodder scam case which pertained to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.5 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. Lalu was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 25 lakh. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in December, 2013.In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court had stayed trial against Lalu in four pending fodder scam cases on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidences.The Supreme Court, however, quashed the High Court order in May this year and ordered Lalu to stand trial in all pending cases.