Fodder Scam Verdict: Lalu Yadav Back in Jail; Congress Says CBI Acting Like Centre's 'Pet Parrot'

Dec 23, 2017 5:56 pm (IST)

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a confidant of Lalu Prasad Yadav, said it was not right to comment on a judgment but the people were discussing how it is freedom for some and jail for others in the same case. "The layman is asking why it is jail for some and freedom for others? It is baffling how the BJP and JD(U) had predicted the verdict. This has created confusion among the people also," he said. "The case was on excess withdrawal from Deogarh treasury. Laluji has been charged with connivance as he was the finance minister then - the charge is not direct. The withdrawal had been taking place since 1977. There were several chief ministers who were in charge of the finance department when Laluji was not the finance minister or the chief minister so why is he being singled out?" Siddiqui asked. "Laluji's going to jail is not new for RJD. He had been sent to jail on earlier occasions and every time RJD bounced back with double the strength. That is why we are still number one in Bihar," he said.