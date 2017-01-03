Fog disrupts Rail, Air Traffic; 6 Trains, 2 Domestic Flights cancelled

Heavy fog in Delhi-NCR continues to disrupt railway and air traffic as arrival of 55 trains and 12 international flights were delayed in the national capital.

The fog also forced cancellation of 6 trains while 22 other trains were rescheduled. Two domestic flights were also cancelled as arrival of 17 domestic flights were also delayed.

Also, the departure of 21 domestic flights were affected by bad weather.

Parts of north India and NCR continue to reel under chilly weather conditions