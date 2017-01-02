Fog Disrupts Rail Traffic, 53 Trains Delayed, 26 rescheduled

New Delhi: Heavy fog on Monday morning led to delay in arrival of around 53 trains to the national capital while around 26 trains have been rescheduled, news agency ANI reported.

A cold morning greeted Delhiites on the second day of the new year even as the minimum temperature rose to settle at 9.3 degrees, two notches above normal.

Three trains have also been cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons, ANI report added.

Heavy fog has gripped parts of North-India and NCR leading to slow movement of road and railway traffic.

At Palam, the visibility was 200 metres both at 5.30 AM and 8.30 AM, a Met department official said.

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 23 degrees and 9.2 degrees respectively.

