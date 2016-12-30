Fog Engulfs Delhi, Minimum Temperature at 10.5 Degree Celsius

New Delhi: It was a foggy Friday morning here with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky would remain partly cloudy in the day with dense fog in the morning," an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

Cold wave grips Delhi, fog seen in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/7mjh4SOLst — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

The maximum temperature on Friday was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent.

Delhi: Fog blankets the national capital, cold wave conditions continue. (Visuals from Rajpath) pic.twitter.com/JJg8iQp3Lf — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

According to the data provided by the railway authorities at 7 a.m. as many as 54 trains were running late while 12 were rescheduled.