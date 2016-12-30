»
1-min read

Fog Engulfs Delhi, Minimum Temperature at 10.5 Degree Celsius

IANS

First published: December 30, 2016, 9:44 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Fog Engulfs Delhi, Minimum Temperature at 10.5 Degree Celsius
Representative image (Photo: Network18)

New Delhi: It was a foggy Friday morning here with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky would remain partly cloudy in the day with dense fog in the morning," an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The maximum temperature on Friday was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

According to the data provided by the railway authorities at 7 a.m. as many as 54 trains were running late while 12 were rescheduled.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.