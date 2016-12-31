Several Trains Delayed, Flights Affected as Fog Paralyses North India
A young boy pedals a rickshaw in the foggy morning. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: It was a foggy Saturday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Saturday was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
The humidity at 7.30 a.m. was 72% percent.
Due to heavy fog 9, international flights were delayed and 1 got cancelled, 3 domestic flights were delayed and 2 got cancelled.
Delhi wakes up to dense fog, cold wave conditions continue to prevail. (early morning visuals) pic.twitter.com/nyksfmBGtF
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Friday's maximum temperature settled at 18 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
According to the data provided by the railway authorities at 7 a.m. as many as 69 trains were running late while 16 were rescheduled and 4 cancelled.
