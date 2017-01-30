Foggy Monday Morning in Delhi, 28 Trains Delayed, 10 Rescheduled

New Delhi: It was a foggy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

"The sky will remain clear while shallow or moderate fog is likely in the morning," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The visibility reduced to 300 meters in several parts of the city due to dense fog, the official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

At least 28 trains were delayed and 10 rescheduled due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express and New Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), two Delhi-bound flights were diverted and landing at the Indira Gandhi International (igi) Airport was stalled for over 20 minutes.

"An Air India International flight and a Jet Airways domestic flight was diverted this morning," a DIAL official said.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The minimum was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.