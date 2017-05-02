For 23-year-Old Delhi Man, an Ankle Massage Proves to be Fatal

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died in AIIMS after his injured leg was massaged by his mother. The victim had injured his left ankle while playing badminton last year.

The incident came to light during a post-mortem carried out by AIIMS doctors.

The autopsy confirmed that the clot, measuring 5X1 cm, got dislodged due to the massage and travelled to the lungs, causing an obstruction and leading to instant death.

The deceased, a resident of Delhi, had injured his left ankle and was shifted to a hospital where a cast was placed to immobilise the leg.

On October 17, the cast was removed and patient was able to walk normally. Later, he complained of pain and swelling in the left calf, left ankle and foot following which tests were carried out which revealed the presence of a blood clot in the leg vein.

"When the pain recurred, his mother massaged his left calf muscles. After the massage, he had severe chest pain, breathlessness and collapsed," said Chittaranjan Behera, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS.

According to Dr Behera, the man was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS on October 31 in an unconscious state. CPR was initiated but the patient could not be revived and was declared dead.

with PTI Inputs