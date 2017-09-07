For Snapchat, Boy Slaps Classmate Across Cheek, Damages Eardrum
New Delhi: The social media theatrics can bring you popularity as also outrage, depending on the act one posts on the platform. A video, now going viral on social media, shows a school student slapping his classmate across the cheek.
The group, comprising at least four students caught on camera, giggled, while one of them took aim once, twice, before thrashing his colleague, apparently to share the video on Snapchat. In the process, however, the student ended up damaging the eardrum.
The student who smacked his friend has been suspended for a month, while his colleagues, the other two, were suspended for two weeks. The parents were asked not to go to the police. Hence, no FIR has been lodged as yet.
