For the First Time, Dongria Kondh Girls Clear Matriculation Examination

Koraput (Odisha): Girls from Dongria Kondh tribe, a particularly vulnerable one and residing in Rayagada district have cleared the matriculation examination for the first time.

While five of the nine girls passed the examination with D grade, two each cleared the examination in B2 and B grades respectively, the results of which were declared last week, officials said.

The students were studying at the special educational complex, Parsali, in Kalyansinghpur block. It was managed by the ST and SC development department, they said.

The students were felicitated on Wednesday by the administration at a function for their success in the examination.

"Though, earlier, Dongria Kondh boys have passed matriculation examination, it is for the first time that girls have cleared it. It's a proud moment for both the community and the administration," Sub-Collector (Rayagada) Muralidhar Swain said.

Officials said that the students were studying from Class I to X at the educational complex and last year all efforts were made to ensure that the students pass the matriculation examination.

"The results are very satisfactory. Every care was taken to ensure better results in the HSC examination. While the teacher-student ratio was maintained at the educational complex to make sure that academic activities are not hampered, special care was provided to weak students," Rayagada district Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said.

The officials concerned made regular visits to the educational complex and extra classes were also taken for the benefit of the students, the collector said.

"To ensure that the students do not discontinue their studies, it has been decided to admit them at Kailashpur and Siripur sevashrams (residential schools meant for SC and ST students) managed by the SSD departments," officials said.

"I am very happy after passing the matriculation examination and thankful to my parents and teachers for their guidance and constant support. I want to become an administrative officer in future," an elated Mamita Kadraka, who passed the examination with B2 grade, said.

At least 8,942 Dongria Kondhs reside in 102 villages situated across the Niyamgiri hill.