Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Gets One-year Extension
Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar along with Deputy Foreign Minister, Republic of Sri Lanka Harsha de Silva during the Gateway of India Dialogue: Where Geopolitics meets Business, in Mumbai. (File Photo)
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, whose tenure was to end on January 28, today got a one-year extension.
The nod for the extension of his tenure till January 28, 2018 was given by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, official sources said.
A 1977-IFS batch officer, Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015 just few days before his retirement replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government. .
