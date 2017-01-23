»
1-min read

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 23, 2017, 10:48 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Gets One-year Extension
Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar along with Deputy Foreign Minister, Republic of Sri Lanka Harsha de Silva during the Gateway of India Dialogue: Where Geopolitics meets Business, in Mumbai. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, whose tenure was to end on January 28, today got a one-year extension.

The nod for the extension of his tenure till January 28, 2018 was given by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, official sources said.

A 1977-IFS batch officer, Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015 just few days before his retirement replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government. .

