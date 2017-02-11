Itanagar: Days after a news portal made public the contents of the 60-pages booklets allegedly written by former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul before committing suicide, his widow Dongwimsai Pul on Saturday demanded that the Centre initiate a CBI inquiry into his death.

The news portal 'The Wire' had on February 8 published the content of the booklet 'Mera Vichaar' (My Thoughts) wherein Pul had allegedly brought corruption charges against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and Tourism Parliamentary Secretary Passang Dorjee Sona.

It went viral in the social media for the last couple of days.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar during the day, Dongwimsai demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju initiate a CBI inquiry into her husband's death.

She also demanded that Khandu, Mein and Sona should step down to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

"The suicide note which went viral in the last few days is very much authentic and it can be believed to be the original copy of the note left behind by my husband," she claimed.

Pul had committed suicide on August 9 last year and his body was found hanging in the official residence of the chief minister, which he was yet to vacate.

He had taken over the reins of the state on February 19 last year for a brief period with the Supreme Court in July reinstating Nabam Tuki, who then made way for Pema Khandu.