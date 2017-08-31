Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be the Next CAG

Rajiv Mehrishi, who retired as the home secretary on Wednesday, has been appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General.Three senior bureaucrats were also appointed as Deputy Comptroller and Auditor Generals. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Ashwini Attri, Anita Pattanayak and Ranjan Kumar Ghose as Deputy CAG, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.Attri is a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service. Pattanayak and Ghose belong to 1982 batch of the service. Ghose's appointment to the post is in the rank and pay of secretary to the government of India, the order said.