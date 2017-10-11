Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Was Involved in Solar Scam: Judicial Panel

In what is being seen as a setback to the Congress in Kerala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy has been found to be involved in the solar scam by a probe panel.An inquiry commission under Justice G Sivarajan, which was set up by the previous United Democratic Front government led by Chandy himself, has found not just Chandy but also his home minister guilty of suppressing facts of the case.The case, considered to be one of the prime reasons why Congress lost Assembly polls in 2016, will impact Chandy’s political career.Judicial Commission’s observation means that Chandy will have to go through a vigilance probe, announced by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He had also said that a criminal case will be filed against former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan for abetting the crime.Kochi-based solar company Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions, floated by a couple Biju Radhakrishnan and Sarita S Nair, was accused of duping investors from whom it had collected crores of rupees for a solar power project.