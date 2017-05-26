Former MP Minister Talks About Illegal Mining, BJP Slaps Show Cause Notice

Bhopal: A former Madhya Pradesh minister has been slapped with a showcause notice by the BJP on Friday after he spoke openly about illegal mining in Narmada in Harda.

Kamal Patel was forced into political exile after his family got entangled in a legal row following a youth’s murder.

Patel spoke openly about rampant illegal mining in the area and even expressed a threat to his life from the mining mafia.

He has even complained to the National Green Tribunal’s central zone bench in Bhopal over illegal quarrying of sand in Harda district. Patel accused both the collector and SP of the district of being in cahoots with the mafia.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent Narmada Yatra was hit by controversy over allegations of rampant mining of sand from Narmada riverbed. Both the opposition and volunteers accused the state government of abetting indiscriminate sand mining in the state.