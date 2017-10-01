Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi Exposes Poor Hygiene in Premium Trains

Former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi has exposed the rot in the railways and hit out at the government for the poor standards of hygiene maintained on trains, including premium category ones like the Shatabdi Express, by showing the contaminated beverages being served to passengers.Trivedi boarded the Shatabadi to Delhi on Saturday and showed to CNN-News18 the dirty water and lemon juice that was served to him. “Today is Dussehra. I just opened the Fresca lime water and see what I found inside. Have a look at it. This is what we are supposed to drink,” he said in a video, as he displayed the juice pack with grime at its base.He rued the fact that fares have been hiked so much but even then clean water is not available on trains. Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, he said the people must protest against the poor facilities or they will continue to suffer.“We too are responsible for this as we do not protest enough. We take a shot of it, it runs in your channel, people will tweet it and railways will say this is what the company has given us,” he said and demanded that the government cancel Fresca’s contract.The TMC leader, who was sacked as railway minister in 2012 after proposing formation of a rail regulator for fare hikes, said that there must be surprise checks on vendors contracted by the railways. The government had instituted a new catering policy this year to improve the quality of food. At the end of the video, Trivedi said that he may begrudgingly accept the poor quality of food but there can be no compromise when it comes to safety.The fresh controversy comes just two days after 23 people were killed and more than 39 were injured in a stampede on the foot overbridge linking Mumbai’s Elphinstone and Parel stations. While what triggered the stampede is still not clear, the incident once again exposed the poor infrastructure. More than a 100 twitter users, Sachin Tendulkar, regular commuters and even MPs had warned that it was a tragedy waiting to happen, but the railways failed to act in time.Although former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had sanctioned Rs 12 crore to build a second pedestrian bridge in 2016, the Western Railways allotted only Rs 1,000.The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also revealed major lapses in the catering services in an audit report tabled in the Parliament two months ago.The audit had found that that cleanliness and hygiene were not being maintained at catering units at stations and in trains. “Unpurified water straight from the tap was used in preparation of beverages, food were not covered to protect them from flies, insects and dust, rats and cockroaches were found in the train etc.,” the report said. It added that “contaminated” food and food “unsuitable for human consumption” was also being served on stations.