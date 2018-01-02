Former RAW Chief Rajinder Khanna Appointed Deputy National Security Advisor

Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna was appointed the Deputy National Security Advisor by the government on Tuesday.A 1978-batch RAS officer, Khanna has led many counter-terrorism operations in the spy agency and is an expert on Pakistan and Islamic terrorism.The order of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet stated that he has been appointed at the post without a fixed tenure and would remain at the post until further orders.He headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period.After his stint in RAW, he was appointed the Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat, which is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters and is headed by the Prime Minister.Neighbourhood Studies prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.