Former Visva-Bharati VC to be Named as Accused in Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: Former vice-chancellor of the Visva-Bharati University will be named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of an official to the institute. Sources told News18 that the chargesheet is expected to be filed by the end of this month.

Sushanta Dutta Gupta has been named as one of the accused in the illegal appointment of Shyamala Ray Nair as the deputy registrar of the university.

"We have enough evidences to suggest that the former VC had played a crucial role in appointing Shyamala Ray Nair despite the fact that she missed out on pre-requisite criterion. What stunned us was that there were at least more than a dozen candidates who had matched the requirements, but none of them had found their way to the position,” a senior CBI officer told News18.

CBI sleuths have also found that Nair joined as a deputy registrar of the university on the same day she faced the interview board. Gupta, a noted educationalist, had requested the interview panel to be ‘soft’ on her.

"We have recorded statements of several of the board members and many of these board members will be prosecution witness to the case," revealed a CBI source.

The chargesheet will also have mention of "excess financial spending for merriment in several star hotels across India in guise of seminars and meeting dignitaries."