Truth on 2G is Out, BJP Lies are for Everyone to See, Says Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday found fault with the foundational structure of BJP, which he claimed was based on lies. To buttress his point he pointed out the demonetisation exercise, GST and the famous Gujarat model, and found fault with all of them."The whole architecture of BJP is about lying. If you see the Modi model in Gujarat it was a clear lie, when we went to Gujarat the people said there is no model, they said what is going on is stealing of people's resources," said Rahul.He was speaking after chairing the first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, as the Congress chief, with his mother Sonia Gandhi seated next to him, alongwith former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior members.Gandhi alleged that whether it was putting Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, the 2G spectrum allocation issue, or theModi model, "one by one the lies are coming out".A special court on Thursday pronounced its verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam of 2008 where it acquitted all of the accused. The Court also lashed out at the CBI for trying to prejudice the court by dropping the name of Congress leader and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh."2G verdict is a vindication of our stand. Everyone knows about 2G, the truth is out in front of you," said Rahul.Taking his argument further, Rahul asked why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on allegations relating to Rafale deal.