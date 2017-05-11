Four Children Among 23 Dead as Wall of Marriage Hall Collapses in Bharatpur

Jaipur: Four children were among 23 people killed when a wall of a marriage hall collapsed during heavy storm in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night. More than 20 others were injured, police said.

People took shelter under a shed attached with a wall which collapsed suddenly, Inspector General of Police Alok Vashishtha told PTI. District Collector NK Gupta said one of the injured people succumbed later taking the toll to 23.

The IG said the entire structure of the wall and the shed collapsed and those who had taken shelter got trapped. Superintendent of Police Anil Tank said the wall was nearly 90-feet long and 12-13 feet in height.

Several food stalls were set up adjoining the wall. A tin shed was also attached to a portion of the wall, PTI reported.

“The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately and treatment was administered. One injured has been referred for SMS Hospital in Jaipur,” Anil Tank said. The weather suddenly changed and heavy winds started blowing which led to the incident at Sewar Road.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and postmortem will be conducted on Thursday, police sources told PTI.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the deaths and gave necessary instructions to officers concerned for proper treatment of the injured, PTI reported.

