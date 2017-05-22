Four-Day Camp for DU students in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A four-day residential camp of post graduate students of social work of the Delhi University at the Tihar Prison Complex began on Monday.

The objective of this camp is to find out new avenues of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates of the prison into society.

About 35 students, both boys and girls, and four faculty members will participate in the camp.

A source told CNN-News18 that the camp was organised to understand the needs of inmates and analyse the reformative services available in the prison. It was also felt that a framework for reintegration services with the inmates also be developed.

After being released from prison, inmates have to go back to their families and a social environment which presents challenges in their adjustment as they are often stigmatised.

The first part is the intervention which students along with resource persons in the jail premises will provide includes imparting soft skills training to the jail staff, especially jail wardens so that they can conduct themselves better with inmates as well as outsiders.

They will also conduct a need based assessment of inmates and identify their individual, social, psychological and collective needs. They will also identify the vulnerable and excluded groups in the jail and offer ideas for their reformation and inclusion with other inmates.