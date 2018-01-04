GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Four Dead, Five Injured as Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Sakinaka

Five fire engines, three ambulances and three water tankers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4:30 am.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18

Updated:January 4, 2018, 7:44 AM IST
(Image: CNN-News18/TV Grab)
Mumbai: Four people died and five were injured when a fire broke out in a building at Mumbai's Sakinaka on Thursday morning.

The victims have been identified as Sakina Kapasi (14), Moin Kapasi (10), Tasleem Kapasi (42), Dawood Kapasi (80). They all belong to the same family, police said.

Five fire engines, three ambulances and three water tankers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4:30 am.

This incident comes days after Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people lost their lives and 21 persons injured Most of the casualties were women who were attending a birthday party at one of the restaurants in the compound.

More details awaited.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
