Four Dead, One Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: At least 4 people have died after a SUV rammed into an autorickshaw near Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Friday night.

Four people who were travelling in the autorickshaw were declared dead after being brought to a nearby hospital. However, the people who were inside the car received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 23-year-old man driving a Range Rover allegedly in an inebriated condition was arrested after he rammed into a taxi in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area even as the cab driver had a narrow escape, police said on Friday.

The incident, almost a re-run of a recent episode in south Delhi in which a BMW rammed into a cab leaving its driver dead, occurred in the wee hours, police said.

The impact of the Range Rover ramming into the taxi was such that the cab driver, Ashok Kumar (53), lost consciousness for 10 minutes. The rear portion of the taxi, a Maruti Ritz, was completely damaged, however, the driver did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The accused driver, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested from the spot but was later released on bail since the sections under which he was charged are bailable, they added.

A medical examination of the accused driver confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident, police said.

Kumar was going towards ISBT when around 1.15 AM when the Range Rover rammed into his vehicle from behind.

