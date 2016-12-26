Four Including Tourist Guide Arrested for Raping US Woman in Delhi
A TV grab
New Delhi: Four persons, including a tourist guide, have been arrested in the capital on charges of sexually assaulting a US tourist in March this year, police said on Monday.
Aniruddha Singh, a Rajasthan-based tourist guide, Omprakash, Maqsood and Vivek - all in their late 20s were arrested from different cities during raids conducted by Delhi Police on separate occasions.
"On the complaint of a Delhi-based NGO, we contacted the victim and filed a case on the basis of her statement. During our inquiry, we conducted several raids in Delhi and other cities and arrested four persons," Joint Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told IANS.
The 30-year-old American tourist was gangraped at a Delhi's luxurious hotel in March this year.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR early this month on the complaint of the woman as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj intervened in the matter.
