X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Four, Including Two Children, Suffocate to Death in Chennai Fire

News18.com

Updated: May 8, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Four, Including Two Children, Suffocate to Death in Chennai Fire
Image for representation only (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Four persons, including two minors, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in the city on Monday. Nearly 15 vehicles parked near the apartment were also gutted in the fire.

The incident happened early on Monday at Vadapalani locality when a fire in the building's vehicle parking area engulfed the apartment, police said.

The victims have been identified as Selvi (30), Meenakshi (60), Shalini (10) and Sanjay (4).

CN jiomag contest

Five persons, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

A short-circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, police said.

A case was registered by the Vadapalani police and a forensic team was investigating the scene.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 8, 2017, 9:53 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.