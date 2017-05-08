Four, Including Two Children, Suffocate to Death in Chennai Fire

Chennai: Four persons, including two minors, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in the city on Monday. Nearly 15 vehicles parked near the apartment were also gutted in the fire.

The incident happened early on Monday at Vadapalani locality when a fire in the building's vehicle parking area engulfed the apartment, police said.

The victims have been identified as Selvi (30), Meenakshi (60), Shalini (10) and Sanjay (4).

Five persons, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

A short-circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, police said.

A case was registered by the Vadapalani police and a forensic team was investigating the scene.

