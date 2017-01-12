Four Killed After CISF Jawan Opens Fire on Colleagues in Bihar

Patna: A CISF jawan reportedly opened fire on his colleagues, killing three of them and critically injuring another at their unit at a thermal power station in Aurangabad district in Bihar on Thursday.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 AM at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL) unit where the force is deployed for security duties to guard the facility.

The accused jawan has been identified as constable Balveer Singh who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the deceased personnel have been reported to be two personnel in the ranks of Head Constable (HC), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) while another HC is critical.

The CISF jawan (Balveer) lost his cool following a dispute over leave and fired from his rifle, Superintendent of Police Dr Satyaprakash said while adding that he has been arrested.

"Preliminary information states that Balveer opened fire on his other colleagues, using a service rifle, in an alleged fratricide incident. While three have been killed in the firing, one another is critical and has been rushed to a nearby hospital," they said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit is deployed in the NPGCL unit as part of its mandate to secure the facility.

CISF DG and IG in Aurangabad (Bihar), where a CISF jawan shot 4 other jawans. pic.twitter.com/6GyjzZp0d1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

They said the incident took place when Balveer allegedly used his INSAS rifle to shoot his colleagues who had assembled to leave for the shift change and after the first hit, he was overpowered by others present around.

It is understood that Balveer had come back after a two-month yoga course and had some issues related to leave, they said.

NPGCL is a Joint Venture of the NTPC and Bihar State Electricity Board.

While the SP said senior officials have rushed to the spot, the CISF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The incident came days after a BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable Jeet Singh uploaded a video on a social networking site alleging poor food quality and facilities being provided to them.

Soon after Tej Bahadur's video went viral the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday has sought a report from the home ministry.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, one CRPF jawan Beeru Ram was injured in an accidental firing.

(With PTI inputs)