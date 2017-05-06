Four Killed in Terrorist Attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam District

Kulgam (Jammu & Kashmir): Four people, including one policemen, were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Kulgam's Mir Bazar area when the terrorists attacked a police party, sources said. The policemen retaliated and there was an exchange of fire.

The police party had proceeded to Mir Bazar area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to clear traffic after a road accident in the area when the attack occurred, said a police officer in Srinagar.

Seven people, including five policemen, were killed on Monday when terrorists attacked a bank van carrying cash in Kulgam, police said.

The Army operation against militants in Kashmir's Kulgam district was called off in the midnight on Thursday after clashes broke out between security personnel and locals. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district after information about presence of three to four militants there, an Army official had said.

