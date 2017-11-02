Four Men Gangrape, Attempt to Murder Civil Service Aspirant in Bhopal

A BSc student and civil service aspirant was allegedly gang-raped and left to die in Bhopal’s Habibganj area on Tuesday. While she survived the ordeal and tried to lodge a police complaint, she was turned down by the GRP initially, only to later register her case.The woman has alleged to have been raped by four men after being abducted from near RPF Chowki in Habibganj area on October 31.Police said one of the accused, who is a habitual criminal and already has a murder case in his name, have been detained along with three of his associates.“Police have arrested Golu Bihari, Rajesh, Amar Chhotu and Ramesh in the gangrape case,” a GRP officer said.According to police, the girl was returning from her coaching lessons on October 31, when she reached the desolate railway crossing, the four men dragged her to the nearby bushes and took turns to rape her.The assailants then tried to strangulate her fearing identification. They fled assuming the girl to be dead.The girl usually takes a bus while returning to her Vidisha residence, but that day she opted to take a train, a GRP officer said.The college student, a New GRP Colony resident, later narrated the fateful incident to her family who initially tried to report it to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station.The family has alleged that the GRP police station did not pay any heed to her complaint at first. Later, the Habibganj police station registered a complaint and handed over the case to the GRP.GRP SP Anita Malviya said, “The matter has come to our knowledge and a case of gangrape has been lodged and the four accused have been arrested. We did not waste any time and lodged a complaint within half an hour. The matter is still being investigated.”