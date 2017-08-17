Four Men Kill Stray Dog in Cold Blood, Caught on Camera

A video of four men killing a stray dog has emerged from the national capital.The incident reportedly took place in Munirka in the early hours of Tuesday, Independence Day.CCTV footage accessed by CNN-News18 show the men standing near the dog which was sleeping at that time.The men first did a recce of the area to see if there was anyone else there. When they found no one in the area, they hit the dog with a huge blunt object on its head.The dog started bleeding profusely and they threw the dog aside. Then one of the men took out a plastic bag and put the dog, who was dead by the time, in it.Varun, an animal activist who filed a police complaint regarding the incident, told CNN-News18 that he had found out about the incident on Tuesday, August 15 itself. "I got the footage a day later as the shops were closed because of Independence Day," he said. He filed a police complaint on Thursday.He also complained of diminishing population of dogs in that area and suspected there were more people involved in killing the dog than the ones on video.According to police, they have made a diary entry in the case at Vasant Vihar Police Station. So far, no FIR has been registered in the case. A senior police officer said they are looking into the matter.