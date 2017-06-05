4 Militants Killed as Security Forces Repel Attack on CRPF Camp in J&K

Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Monday after security forces repelled an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sumbal area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post.

Confirming the incident, J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted, "45 Bn @crpfindia/@JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp. #JaiHind

The firing was responded to by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene. Sources said, the militants were eliminated before they could enter the camp.

"Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," a police official said in a statement to PTI.

Four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, he added.

