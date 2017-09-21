Four Succumb to H1N1 in Indore in Last 24 Hours

Four persons succumbed to swine flu in Indore in the last 24 hours taking the toll due to the H1N1 virus infection to 19 this year.To make things worse, four patients have been found suffering from dengue in last 24 hours in this city that has been picked up as the cleanest one in India in last May following the Swachh Survekshan-2017.Of the four swine flu victims, three were local residents while the fourth one hailed from adjoining Dhar district, Asha Pandit, district in-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said today.She said that four of them (deceased) were aged between 40 and 60.Pandit said 19 people, out of the 78 tested positive for swine flu have died in different city hospitals. Of them, nine had come from other districts for treatment here, she added."Four persons have been found to be suffering from dengue in the last 24 hours here," she said."Thirty-four people have tested positive for dengue this year so far," the doctor added.