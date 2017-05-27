Four Terrorists Killed as Indian Forces Thwart Another Infiltration Bid at LoC

New Delhi: Security forces eliminated four terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, a day after thwarting a similar attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Uri sector.

Security forces were also engaged in a gunbattle with three militants who had been cornered in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector, killing two militants. "Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

According to police sources, the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in "no man's" land along the LoC. Army sources said the two armed intruders infiltrated from a Pakistani post which is 200 metres from the LoC in the area. They were spotted on the Indian side around 8:40 am in South of Jhelum in the Uri sector.

In exchange of fire, both were neutralised at distance of 500 metres from the LoC in the Indian side, the sources said. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol and other warlike stores were recovered, they said.

The infiltration bid comes 25 days after two Indian soldiers were beheaded in a BAT attack in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, triggering a strong reaction from India.

On Tuesday, the Army had said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the LoC, inflicting "some damage".